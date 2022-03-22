Coimbatore reports six new COVID-19 cases

A total of six persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the district on Tuesday.

The Health Department said that nine persons recovered from the disease and the district had 46 active cases on Tuesday. The toll remained at 2,617 as no new deaths were reported.

Tiruppur district reported two new cases on Tuesday. The overall toll remained at 1,052 as no new deaths were reported by the Health Department. The district had 11 active cases and three patients from the district recovered from COVID-19.