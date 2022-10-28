Coimbatore reports seven new COVID-19 cases, Tiruppur sees three

Coimbatore district on Friday reported seven new cases of COVID-19. The Health Department said 14 persons recovered from the disease on Friday and the district had 93 active cases. Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 2.5 % on Thursday.

Tiruppur district on Friday reported three new cases of COVID-19. One person recovered from the disease on Friday and the district had 21 active cases. Tiruppur district’s TPR stood at 2.9 % on Thursday.