Coimbatore reports seven COVID-19 cases
Coimbatore district reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The Health Department said two persons recovered from the disease and the district had 42 active cases on Tuesday. The district had a test positivity rate of 0.5 % on Monday when three persons tested positive.
Tiruppur district did not report new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. There were two active cases in the district.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.