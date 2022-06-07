Coimbatore

Coimbatore reports seven COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The Health Department said two persons recovered from the disease and the district had 42 active cases on Tuesday. The district had a test positivity rate of 0.5 % on Monday when three persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district did not report new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. There were two active cases in the district.


