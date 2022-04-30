Coimbatore

Coimbatore reports one new case of COVID-19

Coimbatore district reported one new case of COVID-19 on Saturday. The Health Department said that one person recovered from the disease and the district had 12 active cases on Saturday. The district had a test positivity rate of 0.2% on Friday.

Tiruppur district did not report fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. One person recovered from the disease in the district on Saturday and there were no active cases. 


