Coimbatore reports one death, 47 cases

11 February 2021 23:18 IST

Coimbatore district reported one COVID-19 death and 47 new cases on Thursday, taking the overall tally to 55,018 cases.

The Health Department said the death of a 78-year-old man undergoing treatment for COVID-19 took the district’s toll to 676. The district saw 53,879 recoveries and 463 were active cases. A total of 51 patients were discharged on Thursday.

Tiruppur reported 14 fresh cases, taking the district’s tally to 18,091. No deaths were reported in the district.

As many as 17,742 patients have recovered and 127 were active cases. Tiruppur district reported 222 deaths so far. On Thursday, 22 patients were discharged.

In the Nilgiris, six persons tested positive. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases stood at 8,266.

The toll was 47 on Thursday, and 44 persons were undergoing treatment.