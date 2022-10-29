Coimbatore reports nine new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district on Saturday reported nine new cases of COVID-19. The Health Department said that eight persons recovered from the disease on Saturday and the district had 94 active cases. Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 1.8 % on Friday.

Tiruppur district reported three cases of COVID-19. Four persons recovered from the disease on Saturday and the district had 20 active cases. Tiruppur district’s TPR stood at 1.6 % on Friday.