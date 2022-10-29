Coimbatore reports nine new COVID-19 cases

The Hindu Bureau
October 29, 2022 19:38 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore district on Saturday reported nine new cases of COVID-19. The Health Department said that eight persons recovered from the disease on Saturday and the district had 94 active cases. Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 1.8 % on Friday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruppur district reported three cases of COVID-19. Four persons recovered from the disease on Saturday and the district had 20 active cases. Tiruppur district’s TPR stood at 1.6 % on Friday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
Coronavirus
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app