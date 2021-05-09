Coimbatore reports nine more deaths, 2,509 new cases

09 May 2021 22:34 IST

A total of 2,509 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Sunday.

The Health Department said that the district had 11,731 active cases of the disease and 1,705 persons recovered from the disease on Sunday.

The district’s death toll increased to 759 after the department on Sunday notified nine more deaths. As per the media bulletin, eight persons died of COVID-19 at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on May 6, 7 and 8 while one person succumbed to the disease at a private hospital on May 8.

According to the department, the district had 701 non-oxygen beds, 42 oxygen beds and 12 ICU beds reserved for COVID-19 patients remaining vacant as of Sunday evening. A total of 438 beds remained vacant in COVID Care Centres.

The district on Sunday received 11,200 doses of Covishield which were distributed to government-run medical colleges, GHs and primary health centres.

Tiruppur district had 3,218 active cases, which included 641 new cases reported on Sunday. A total of 461 persons recovered from the disease.

The district’s death toll increased to 253 after a 74-year-old woman died of COVID-19 at CMCH on May 5.

Tiruppur district had 123 non-oxygen beds, 99 oxygen beds, nine ICU beds and 326 beds in CCCs for COVID-19 patients remaining vacant as of Sunday evening.

Erode district reported 691 new cases, taking the tally to 26,701. While 557 persons were discharged, 3,966 continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the death toll to 173.

In the Nilgiris, 151 persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 10,933. The number of deaths in the district increased from 51 to 53 on Sunday while 861 persons are undergoing treatment.

As many as 639 positive cases were reported in Salem. According to health officials, all cases were indigenous and 344 cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits.

In Namakkal, 216 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

As per bulletin, seven persons died at private and government facilities in Salem. A 53-year-old man died at Namakkal.

In Krishnagiri, 485 indigenous cases were reported. In Dharmapuri, 353 indigenous cases were reported.

In Krishnagiri, three persons died at private and government facilities.