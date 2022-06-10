Coimbatore reports nine COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The Health Department said six persons recovered from the disease and the district had 52 active cases on Friday. The district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 1.5 % on Thursday when nine persons tested positive. Tiruppur district reported one new case of COVID-19 on Friday. The district’s TPR stood at 0.7 % on Thursday when one case was reported. The district had three active cases on Friday.