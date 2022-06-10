Coimbatore

Coimbatore reports nine COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The Health Department said six persons recovered from the disease and the district had 52 active cases on Friday. The district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 1.5 % on Thursday when nine persons tested positive. Tiruppur district reported one new case of COVID-19 on Friday. The district’s TPR stood at 0.7 % on Thursday when one case was reported. The district had three active cases on Friday.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 10, 2022 8:56:43 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/coimbatore-reports-nine-covid-19-cases/article65514951.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY