Coimbatore reports lowest daily caseload with 319 cases

Coimbatore district on Sunday reported 319 positive cases of COVID-19, the lowest daily caseload in the recent past.

According to the Health Department, the district had 3,814 active cases on Sunday while 365 persons were discharged from various hospitals and COVID Care Centres. Five deaths were reported in the district, taking the toll to 523.

Tiruppur district crossed the 11,000 mark in terms of the total number of cases reported so far. The 166 cases reported on Sunday took the district’s tally to 11,165. The district had 1,203 active cases. One patient died in the early hours of Sunday.

In the Nilgiris, 86 persons tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases in the district stood at 6,089, with 629 persons undergoing treatment. The toll increased from 34 to 35 on Sunday.