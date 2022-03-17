Coimbatore reports five new COVID-19 cases

Five persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Thursday.

The Health Department did not report any new deaths and the toll remained at 2,617. Seventeen persons recovered on Thursday and the district had 89 active cases.

Tiruppur district did not report any new COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Thursday. The district had 17 active cases and five persons recovered. The Health Department did not report any new deaths and the toll remained at 1,052.