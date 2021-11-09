Coimbatore reports 98 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 98 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the overall tally to 2,47,720.

The Health Department reported one new death, raising the district’s toll to 2,432. The district had 1,138 active cases and 105 patients were discharged on Tuesday. Tiruppur reported 56 fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 95,990. The toll remained at 983. The district had 685 active cases and 67 patients were discharged on Tuesday. In the Nilgiris, 15 persons tested positive and the total number of cases stood at 33,729. The toll stood at 213 while 210 people are undergoing treatment.