Coimbatore reports 94 new COVID-19 cases

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
August 13, 2022 22:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore district on Saturday reported 94 new cases of COVID-19. The Health Department said that 127 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 725 active cases on Saturday. The district had a test positivity rate of 6.9% on Friday, when 90 persons tested positive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruppur district reported 27 new cases. The Health Department said that 21 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 152 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 7.5% on Friday, when 30 persons tested positive.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app