Coimbatore reports 94 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district on Saturday reported 94 new cases of COVID-19. The Health Department said that 127 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 725 active cases on Saturday. The district had a test positivity rate of 6.9% on Friday, when 90 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 27 new cases. The Health Department said that 21 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 152 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 7.5% on Friday, when 30 persons tested positive.