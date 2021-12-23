Coimbatore reports 92 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore

23 December 2021 22:09 IST

A total of 92 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Thursday. The Health Department reported one new death and the toll increased to 2,502. As many as 102 persons recovered on Thursday and the district had 1,073 active cases.

Tiruppur district reported 43 new cases on Thursday. The district had 497 active cases as 55 persons recovered. The Health Department did not report new deaths and the toll remained as 1,019.

Advertising

Advertising