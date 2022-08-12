Coimbatore reports 90 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district on Friday reported 90 new COVID-19 cases. The Health Department said there were 756 active cases and 130 persons recovered from the disease on Friday. The district had a test positivity rate of 7.6% as of Thursday when 101 persons tested positive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruppur district reported 30 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. Twenty-nine persons recovered from the disease and 144 are under treatment in the district on Friday. The district had a test positivity rate of 6.7% on Thursday when 23 new cases were reported.