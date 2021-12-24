Coimbatore reports 90 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore

24 December 2021 23:24 IST

A total of 90 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Friday.

The Health Department reported two new deaths and the toll increased to 2,504.

As many as 105 persons recovered on Friday and the district had 1,058 active cases.

Tiruppur district reported 41 new cases on Friday. The district had 480 active cases and 57 persons recovered. The Health Department reported one new death and the toll went up to 1,020.