Coimbatore reports 88 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 88 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The Health Department said that 107 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 656 active cases on Tuesday. The district had a test positivity rate of 6.9% on Monday when 89 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 20 new cases. The Health Department said that 23 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 152 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 6.7% on Monday when 22 persons tested positive.