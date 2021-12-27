Coimbatore reports 88 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore

27 December 2021 20:44 IST

A total of 88 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Monday.

The Health Department did not report any new deaths and the toll remained at 2,508. As many as 98 persons recovered on Monday and the district had 1,012 active cases.

Tiruppur district reported 39 new cases on Monday. The district had 456 active cases and 48 persons recovered. The Health Department reported one new death and the toll went up to 1,024.

