Coimbatore reports 870 new cases, 19 deaths

22 June 2021 23:39 IST

Coimbatore district on Tuesday reported 870 cases of COVID-19. The district had 8,373 active cases.

The Health Department said that 2,046 persons recovered on Tuesday. The district’s toll increased to 1,930 after 19 more persons died of the disease.

Tiruppur district reported 434 new cases, taking the overall tally to 79,621. The Health Department reported 13 new deaths and the toll breached the 700-mark to 712.

The number of active cases dipped below the 3,000-mark to 2,848 cases.

In the Nilgiris, 139 persons tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases stood at 27,464. The toll increased from 150 to 152 on Tuesday while 1,391 people are undergoing treatment.

Erode district reported 741 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 85,184. While 1,855 persons were discharged, 5,942 persons continue to be under treatment. Four persons died, raising the toll to 559.

Salem saw 485 positive cases of which 305 were indigenous and 91 cases were reported in the Corporation limits. In Namakkal, 274 cases were reported. As per bulletin, 23 deaths were reported in Salem and six deaths in Namakkal.

Krishnagiri reported 155 new cases and one death. The number of active cases stood at 1,357. Dharmapuri reported 104 fresh cases and two deaths. Active cases stood at 1,043.