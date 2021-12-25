Coimbatore reports 87 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 87 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Saturday.

The Health Department reported two new deaths and the toll increased to 2,506. As many as 106 persons recovered on Saturday and the district had 1,037 active cases.

Tiruppur district reported 42 new cases on Saturday. The district had 469 active cases and 52 persons recovered. The Health Department reported one new death and the toll went up to 1,021.

The Nilgiris district reported five new cases. The death toll of the district remained as 218 as the Health Department did not report any new deaths. The district had 147 active cases and 18 patients were reported to have recovered on Saturday.