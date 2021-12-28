Coimbatore reports 84 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 84 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Tuesday.

The Health Department reported one new death and the toll increased to 2,509. As many as 107 persons recovered on Tuesday and the district had 988 active cases.

Tiruppur district reported 33 new cases. The district had 445 active cases and 45 persons recovered. The Health Department did not report new deaths and the toll remained at 1,024.

In the Nilgiris, four persons tested positive for COVID-19.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 54,510. The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the district stood at 219 on Tuesday while 102 people are undergoing treatment.