Coimbatore

Coimbatore reports 81 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 81 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The Health Department said that 88 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 577 active cases on Tuesday. The district had a test positivity rate of 6.3% on Monday, when 72 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The Health Department said that 21 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 130 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 5.9% on Monday, when 20 persons tested positive.


