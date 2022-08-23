Coimbatore reports 81 new COVID-19 cases
Coimbatore district reported 81 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The Health Department said that 88 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 577 active cases on Tuesday. The district had a test positivity rate of 6.3% on Monday, when 72 persons tested positive.
Tiruppur district reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The Health Department said that 21 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 130 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 5.9% on Monday, when 20 persons tested positive.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.