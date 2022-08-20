Coimbatore reports 81 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 81 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. The Health Department said that 95 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 619 active cases on Saturday. The district had a test positivity rate of 7% on Friday when 87 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 22 new cases. The Health Department said that 27 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 145 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 6.6% on Friday when 23 persons tested positive.