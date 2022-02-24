Coimbatore reports 81 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 81 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Thursday.

The Health Department said that 307 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 1,346 active cases.

The district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 1.7 % on Wednesday when it reported 87 new cases.

The Nilgiris district reported 23 new cases. A total of 31 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 226 active cases on Thursday.

The district’s TRP stood at 2 % on Wednesday when 19 cases were reported.