Coimbatore reports 81 new COVID-19 cases
As many as 81 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Thursday.
The Health Department said that 307 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 1,346 active cases.
The district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 1.7 % on Wednesday when it reported 87 new cases.
The Nilgiris district reported 23 new cases. A total of 31 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 226 active cases on Thursday.
The district’s TRP stood at 2 % on Wednesday when 19 cases were reported.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.