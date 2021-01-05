Coimbatore reports 81 new cases, one death

No deaths in Tiruppur; The Nilgiris sees 9 cases

Coimbatore district on Tuesday reported 81 new cases of COVID-19.

The district had 738 patients under institutional care on Tuesday while 86 persons were discharged.

The Health Department said a 56-year-old COVID-19 patient died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Monday. The patient with systemic hypertension and type 2 diabetes mellitus was admitted to the hospital on Sunday.

With 27 new cases on Tuesday, Tiruppur continued to see a dip in cases, the district’s tally being 17,237. No deaths were reported on Tuesday. The district had 287 active cases and reported 219 deaths so far. On Tuesday, 32 patients were discharged.

In the Nilgiris, nine persons tested positive, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 8,002. The toll stood at 46 and 102 persons are undergoing treatment.

Erode reported 31 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 13,851. While 32 persons were discharged, 295 persons continue to be under treatment.

In Salem, 30 cases were reported of which 25 were indigenous including 15 cases in the Corporation limits. Five patients returned from Namakkal and Krishnagiri. In Namakkal, 22 cases were reported. Six patients returned from Bengaluru, Salem, Karur, Chennai and Erode.

As per bulletin, two persons aged 35 and 68 from Namakkal died at private hospitals in Salem.

Krishnagiri reported nine new cases and 14 persons were discharged on Tuesday. The district had 61 active cases and the total number of infections stood at 7,913.

Dharmapuri saw 12 new cases and six discharges. There were 96 active cases and the total number of infections stood at 6,463.