Coimbatore reports 807 new COVID-19 cases

07 February 2022 23:05 IST

Coimbatore district reported 807 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, which was lower in comparison to Sunday’s caseload of 911 cases.

The Health Department did not report any new deaths and the toll remained at 2,589. As many as 2,379 persons recovered on Monday and the district had 12,553 active cases. As per Sunday’s data, the total positivity rate of Coimbatore district was 10.5%.

Tiruppur district reported 313 new cases, which was lower in comparison to Sunday’s caseload of 473 cases.

Advertising

Advertising

No new deaths were reported and the toll remained at 1,045. A total of 7,758 patients were active cases and 1,394 patients recovered from COVID-19 on Monday. The district’s positivity rate was 12.5% as per Sunday’s data.

In the Nilgiris, 88 persons tested positive. The total number of cases reported in the district, so far, stands at 41,299. The number of deaths in the district from COVID-19 stood at 225, while 1,441 people are undergoing treatment.