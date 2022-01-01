Coimbatore reports 75 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore

01 January 2022 23:31 IST

A total of 75 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Saturday.

The Health Department reported one new death and the toll increased to 2,516. As many as 91 persons recovered on Saturday and the district had 889 active cases.

Tiruppur district reported 44 new cases on Saturday. The district had 429 active cases and 38 persons recovered. The Health Department reported one new death and the toll increased to 1,027.

