Coimbatore reports 735 fresh cases and one death

20 April 2021 00:05 IST

Tiruppur reports 296 new cases and the Nilgiris 30

The daily COVID-19 caseload of Coimbatore district continued to remain above the 700 mark for the second consecutive day, as 735 fresh cases were reported on Monday.

The district had reported 727 new cases on Sunday. With the latest infections, the district’s overall tally rose to 68,137.

The Health Department reported the death of a 60-year-old woman and the district’s toll increased to 708. There are 4,703 active cases in the district.

A total of 62,726 persons have recovered so far in the district, including the 618 discharged on Monday.

93 containment zones in city

The Coimbatore Corporation has earmarked 93 areas in the city as containment zones given the increase in COVID-19 cases there. As of April 19, there were 2,833 active cases in the city, with East Zone recording a maximum of 755 case. The day also saw the Corporation conduct 56 fever camps, said sources.

Tiruppur district reported 296 new cases on Monday, which took the overall tally to 22,516.No new deaths were recorded in the district, as the toll stood at 231. There were 2,182 active cases in the district as on Monday. As many as 20,103 patients have recovered so far, including the 147 discharged on Monday.

Thirty persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the Nilgiris on Monday. The total number of confirmed cases in the district stood at 9,233. As many as 319 persons are under treatment.