Coimbatore reports 70 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The Health Department said 42 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 616 active cases on Tuesday. The district had a test positivity rate of 13.2 % on Monday, when 181 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. There were 55 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 2.9 % on Monday, when seven persons tested positive.

In the Nilgiris, 14 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The district had 60 active cases.

Corporation intensifies monitoring

Coimbatore Corporation conducted COVID-19 screening test at public places through random sampling on Tuesday.

The civic body has identified two COVID-19 clusters in the city and started intense monitoring activities in those places, said Corporation Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila. “The Corporation took strict enforcement measures and started levying fine on those who are not wearing masks.” she added.

She also said a dedicated control room had been activated in the Corporation office, with a doctor and two health inspectors to monitor the situation. Almost all the patients, who tested positive, were at home quarantine and doctors were in constant connect with them, she added.

The Deputy Commissioner also added that as of now, only two patients with critical illness within the Corporation limit, had been shifted to a private hospital.

On Tuesday, the Corporation conducted medical camps at 32 places in the city and collected more than 500 samples. These camps were conducted at the places where there was high population density. The civic body conducted RTPCR testing through random sampling on Mettupalayam road and at Gandhipuram and Singanallur bus stands. Instructions were given to people to follow the COVID-19 safety protocols.