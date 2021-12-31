Coimbatore

Coimbatore reports 70 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 70 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Friday.

The Health Department reported four new deaths. The toll increased to 2,515. As many as 93 persons recovered on Friday and the district had 904 active cases.

Tiruppur district reported 43 new cases. The district had 424 active cases and 35 persons recovered. The Health Department reported one new death as the toll increased to 1,026.

In the Nilgiris, two persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 54,559. The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the district stood at 219 on Friday while 70 persons are undergoing treatment.


