Coimbatore reports 7 COVID-19 cases, no fresh case in Tiruppur

Coimbatore district reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The Health Department said that 19 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 101 active cases on Wednesday.

The district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 0.4 % on Tuesday when 2,406 swab samples were subjected to tests and 10 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported zero fresh cases on Wednesday after nearly two years. Five persons recovered from the disease and the district had 22 active cases of the disease on Wednesday. Tiruppur district’s TPR stood at 0.1 % on Tuesday when one person tested positive.