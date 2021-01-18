Coimbatore reports 69 new cases, 103-year-old man dies

Coimbatore district reported 69 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The number of active cases stood at 595 and 81 persons were discharged.
A 103-year-old man from Coimbatore district, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19, died on Saturday. The centenarian was admitted to the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital on January 6. The Health Department said he died of COVID-19 pneumonia coupled with acute respiratory distress syndrome and renal failure.
Tiruppur reported 19 cases, taking the district’s tally to 17,564. No deaths were reported in the district. As many as 17,134 patients recovered and 210 were active cases. The district reported 220 deaths so far. On Monday, 25 persons were discharged.
In the Nilgiris, four persons tested positive. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases stood at 8,113. The toll stood at 47 on Friday. Seventy-two persons are undergoing treatment.
