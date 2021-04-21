Coimbatore reports 686 new cases

Coimbatore district on Tuesday reported 686 new cases of COVID-19, registering a slight decline in the daily caseload that stood above the 700-mark for two consecutive days on Sunday and Monday.

According to the Health Department, 4,842 COVID-19 patients from Coimbatore district were under institutional care and 559 persons were discharged on Tuesday. The total number of positive cases reported in Coimbatore district stood at 68,835.

Tiruppur district reported 216 new cases, taking the overall tally to 22,279. The caseload on Tuesday was lower to that of Monday and Sunday, when 296 and 307 cases were reported respectively. A 46-year-old man died of the disease, taking the toll to 232. A total of 2,235 were active cases and 20,262 patients recovered so far. On Tuesday, 159 patients were discharged.

In the Nilgiris, 42 persons tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases stood at 9,274. The toll stood at 51, and 324 people are undergoing treatment.