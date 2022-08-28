Coimbatore reports 68 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 68 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The Health Department said that 80 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 521 active cases on Sunday. The district had a test positivity rate of 6.9% on Saturday when 74 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 24 new cases. The Health Department said that 13 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 130 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 4.9% on Saturday when 19 persons tested positive.