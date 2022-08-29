Coimbatore reports 67 new COVID-19 cases

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
August 29, 2022 20:43 IST

Coimbatore district reported 67 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The Health Department said that 72 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 516 active cases on Monday. The district had a test positivity rate of 6.2% on Sunday when 68 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 20 new cases. The Health Department said that 20 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 130 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 5.7% on Sunday when 24 persons tested positive.

