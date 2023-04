April 25, 2023 07:49 am | Updated 07:49 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore district reported 66 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, April 24, 2023. The Health Department said 46 patients recovered and the total number of active cases was 464.

The test positivity rate (TPR) on Sunday was 11.6 % when 68 tested positive for the infection. In the Tiruppur district, 32 tested positive for COVID-19.

As per the Department, 26 were discharged and the total number of active cases was 196. The TPR on Sunday was 11.2% when 36 tested positive.

