Coimbatore

Coimbatore reports 66 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The Health Department said that 191 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 860 active cases.

The district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 1.3 % on Saturday when 72 persons tested positive for the disease.

A total of 16 new infections of COVID-19 were reported in Tiruppur district. There were 226 active cases of the disease in the district on Sunday while 51 persons recovered. The TPR of Tiruppur district stood at 0.7% on Saturday.

The Nilgiris district reported 22 new COVID-19 casesy. As many as 25 persons recovered from the disease on Sunday and the district had 198 active cases. The district had a TPR of 1.6 % on Saturday. 


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 27, 2022 8:31:27 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/coimbatore-reports-66-new-covid-19-cases/article65090491.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY