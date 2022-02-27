Coimbatore reports 66 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The Health Department said that 191 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 860 active cases.

The district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 1.3 % on Saturday when 72 persons tested positive for the disease.

A total of 16 new infections of COVID-19 were reported in Tiruppur district. There were 226 active cases of the disease in the district on Sunday while 51 persons recovered. The TPR of Tiruppur district stood at 0.7% on Saturday.

The Nilgiris district reported 22 new COVID-19 casesy. As many as 25 persons recovered from the disease on Sunday and the district had 198 active cases. The district had a TPR of 1.6 % on Saturday.