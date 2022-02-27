Coimbatore reports 66 new COVID-19 cases
Coimbatore district reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The Health Department said that 191 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 860 active cases.
The district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 1.3 % on Saturday when 72 persons tested positive for the disease.
A total of 16 new infections of COVID-19 were reported in Tiruppur district. There were 226 active cases of the disease in the district on Sunday while 51 persons recovered. The TPR of Tiruppur district stood at 0.7% on Saturday.
The Nilgiris district reported 22 new COVID-19 casesy. As many as 25 persons recovered from the disease on Sunday and the district had 198 active cases. The district had a TPR of 1.6 % on Saturday.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.