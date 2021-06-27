Coimbatore reports 649 new cases, seven deaths

A total of 649 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Sunday, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 2,17,828.

The district had 5,608 patients undergoing treatment at hospitals and in home isolation. As many as 1,156 persons recovered on Sunday. Seven more persons died of COVID-19 and the official toll increased to 2,010.

No vaccination today

Coimbatore Corporation said there would be no vaccination in the city on June 28.

Tiruppur district reported 316 new cases while 421 persons recovered. The district had 1,911 active cases on Sunday. The toll increased to 744 after six more persons died of the disease.

In the Nilgiris, 118 people tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases stood at 28,104. The toll stood at 160 on Sunday while 700 persons are undergoing treatment.

In Salem, the daily load of positive cases reduced below 400-mark on Sunday with the reporting of 343 cases. According to health officials, 312 cases were indigenous.

In Namakkal, 198 cases were reported. Erode district reported 530 cases, Dharmapuri 109 and Krishnagiri 114 cases.

As per bulletin, five deaths were reported in Salem. In Namakkal, two deaths were reported. Two deaths were reported in Krishnagiri, three in Dharmapuri and four deaths in Erode.