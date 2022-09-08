Coimbatore reports 62 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. A total of 54 persons recovered from the disease on Thursday and the district had 491 active cases.

Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 6.2 % on Wednesday when 59 persons tested positive for COVID-19.

Tiruppur district reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The Health Department said that 17 persons recovered from the disease on Thursday and the district had 125 active cases. Tiruppur district’s TPR stood at 6.9 % on Wednesday when 18 new cases were reported.