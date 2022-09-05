Coimbatore reports 62 new COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore district reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The Health Department said that 69 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 479 active cases on Monday. The district had a test positivity rate of 5.5% on Sunday when 64 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 18 new cases. The Health Department said that 20 persons recovered from the disease, and the district had 120 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate of 6.5% on Sunday when 20 persons tested positive.