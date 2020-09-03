Coimbatore reports 593 cases, three deaths

Coimbatore district on Thursday reported 593 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single day spike reported so far.

Sources with the Health Department said the district was witnessing a positivity rate between 10-11 % in the last two-three days. The number of daily cases might cross the 600-mark soon, they said. With 486 persons being discharged on Thursday, 4,376 patients were under treatment.

Coimbatore also reported the death of three patients aged 51,78 and 75. In Salem, six persons including a 58-year-old Special Sub-Inspector under the Salem City Police died of COVID-19. One person died in Erode, taking the district’s toll so far to 45. Tiruppur reported the death of three persons aged 51, 62 and 80.

Salem district saw 214 cases, of which 206 were indigenous including 127 in the Salem Corporation limits. Two patients returned from Namakkal and six from Jharkhand, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

In Namakkal, 58 persons including two police personnel, a Collectorate staff and a government hospital doctor tested positive. Fifteen patients returned from Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, Karur and Thiruvallur.

Erode’s 120 new cases took the district’s tally to 3,475. Seventy-four persons were discharged on Thursday while 1,171 persons were under treatment.

Tiruppur crosses 3,000 mark

With 112 more persons testing positive, Tiruppur district crossed the 3,000-mark in the total number of cases; the tally stood at 3,018. A total of 52 patients were discharged.

In the Nilgiris, 61 persons tested positive, taking the total number of cases to 1,720, with 1,373 persons having recovered. The death toll stood at 12.

Krishnagiri reported 84 cases, taking the district’s total count to 2,322. Dharmapuri saw 21 cases.

In Krishnagiri, the office of the Chief Education Officer was closed, after one person reported positive, and a few others had developed symptoms.