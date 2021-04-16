Coimbatore reports 583 new cases

16 April 2021 23:41 IST

The daily COVID-19 caseload continued to remain above the 500-mark for Coimbatore district as 583 new cases were reported on Friday, taking the tally to 65,993.

A 60-year-old man died of the disease, taking the toll to 706, the Health Department said. As many as 4,402 patients remained as active cases in the district. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 60,885 patients recovered from COVID-19. As many as 622 patients were discharged on Friday.

Tiruppur’s daily caseload remained over 200 for the third straight day as 227 new cases were reported on Friday. This took the district’s tally to 21,647. No deaths were reported and the toll remained at 231. A total of 1,695 patients were active cases in the district. While 19,721 patients recovered in total in Tiruppur district, 98 of them were discharged on Friday.

Advertising

Advertising

In the Nilgiris, 48 persons tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases stood at 9,113. The toll stood at 51, and 286 people were undergoing treatment.