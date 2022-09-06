Coimbatore reports 58 new COVID-19 cases

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
September 06, 2022 21:29 IST

A total of 58 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Tuesday. The Health Department said that 64 persons recovered from the disease on Tuesday and the district had 474 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 6.2 % on Monday when 62 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Fifteen persons recovered from the disease on Tuesday and the district had 124 active cases. Tiruppur district’s TPR stood at 6.6 % on Monday when 18 new cases were reported.

