Coimbatore

Coimbatore reports 58 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 58 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Tuesday. The Health Department said that 64 persons recovered from the disease on Tuesday and the district had 474 active cases. The district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 6.2 % on Monday when 62 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Fifteen persons recovered from the disease on Tuesday and the district had 124 active cases. Tiruppur district’s TPR stood at 6.6 % on Monday when 18 new cases were reported.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coimbatore
Coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 6, 2022 9:31:55 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/coimbatore-reports-58-new-covid-19-cases/article65858034.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY