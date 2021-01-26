Coimbatore reports 56 new cases, one death

Coimbatore district reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the Health Department.

A 68-year-old man died of the disease. As per the media bulletin, 68 persons were discharged on Monday and a total of 465 persons were undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the district.

Tiruppur district had 182 patients in hospitals including the 34 persons who tested positive on Monday.

In the Nilgiris, six persons tested positive and with the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases stood at 8,162. The toll stood at 47 and 51 persons are undergoing treatment.