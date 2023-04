April 16, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore district reported 55 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The Health Department said 17 patients recovered and the total number of active cases was 274. The test positivity rate (TPR) on Saturday was 10.8 % when 42 tested positive for the infection. Tiruppur district reported 15 cases . Four were discharged and the total number of active cases was 74. The TPR on Saturday was 9.1% when 14 tested positive.