Coimbatore reports 54 new COVID-19 cases

April 21, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore district on Friday reported 54 new cases of COVID-19. The Health Department said that 43 persons recovered from the disease on Friday and the district had 405 active cases. Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 12 % on Thursday when 66 new cases were reported. Tiruppur district reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Ten persons recovered from the disease and the district had 156 active cases. Tiruppur district’s TPR stood at 12 % on Thursday when 27 persons tested positive for the disease.