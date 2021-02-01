Coimbatore reports 53 new cases

01 February 2021 00:38 IST

As many as 53 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Sunday.

The Health Department said that 52 persons from the district recovered from the disease and got discharged from different hospitals on Sunday.

The district had 424 active cases, according to the department.

Tiruppur district reported 21 new cases.

A total of 195 persons from the district were undergoing treatment for the disease as of Sunday. Nine persons, who recovered from the disease returned to their homes.

In the Nilgiris, six persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 8,209.

The number of deaths in the district stood at 47 on Sunday, while 67 persons are undergoing treatment.