Coimbatore reports 51 new COVID-19 cases, one death

April 27, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore district reported one death due to COVID-19 and 51 new cases on Thursday. The Health Department said 66 patients recovered and the total number of active cases was 416. The test positivity rate (TPR) on Wednesday was 11.5 % when 54 tested positive for the infection. In the Tiruppur district, 22 tested positive for COVID-19. As per the Department, 27 were discharged and the total number of active cases was 200. The TPR on Wednesday was 10.8 % when 26 tested positive.

In the Nilgiris district, one reported positive for COVID-19 and two were discharged. The total number of active cases was 14. The TPR on Wednesday for the district was 2.2% when two tested positive for the infection, as per the Department.

