Coimbatore reports 504 new cases

13 April 2021 23:37 IST

As many as 504 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Tuesday. The Health Department said that 4,520 persons were admitted to different hospitals and COVID Care Centres, and a total of 369 persons were discharged on Tuesday.

Tiruppur reported 165 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 20,968. No deaths were reported and the district’s toll remained at 230. A total of 19,420 patients recovered while 1,318 patients remained as active cases. As many as 80 persons were discharged.

In the Nilgiris, 21 persons tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases stood at 8,987. The toll stood at 51 while 233 persons are undergoing treatment.

Advertising

Advertising

Vaccination

The Coimbatore Corporation on Tuesday vaccinated over 6,000 persons. According to sources, 3,227 persons went to urban primary health centres and took vaccines. Using the 12 vehicles the Corporation deployed, the staff had reached out to 3,456 persons in the day. The maximum people vaccinated were in East Zone – 1,611, followed by North – 763 and South – 410.