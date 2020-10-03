Coimbatore reports 486 fresh cases, five deaths

03 October 2020 22:18 IST

Salem sees 351 cases and five deaths

Coimbatore district reported 486 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

According to the Health Department, the number of patients from the district, who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19, in different hospitals reduced to 4,718 on Saturday as 685 persons returned to their homes after recovering from the disease.

The district reported five deaths taking the toll to 455 on Saturday, while Tiruppur registered three deaths, taking the toll to 142. At Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital, two men aged 55 years and 84 years died on Saturday and a 58-year-old man died on Friday.

Five patients died in Salem. According to officials, a 33-year-old male died at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital. Similarly, three male patients aged 65-year, 79-year and 41-year respectively and a 50-year -old female died at the Hospital on Friday.

As a humanitarian gesture, members of the Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam assisted the family of a 58-year-old male patient, who died at private hospital in Hosur, to conduct their funeral. The patient was undergoing treatment for injuries suffered in an accident and COVID-19 disease in Hosur. Following the patient’s death, the body was brought to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital for autopsy. Family of the deceased approached TMMK for assistance to conduct the funeral. The party cadre helped the family to conduct the funeral according to Hindu customs at the Salem Corporation’s electric crematorium near Selanaikenpatti.

Meanwhile, 351 fresh cases were reported in Salem. According to health officials, all cases were indigenous, including 218 in Salem Corporation limits. One patient returned from Vellore. In Namakkal, 150 indigenous cases were reported. According to officials, nine patients returned from Salem, Erode, Coimbatore and Chennai.

Tiruppur district reported 142 deaths in total. On Saturday, 286 patients from the district were discharged from various hospitals after recovering from the infection.

Erode district reported 144 new cases taking the district’s tally to 7,264. While 178 persons were discharged, 1,132 persons continue to be under treatment. Death toll in the district stood at 91.

Krishnagiri recorded 75 cases, while Dharmapuri saw 76 cases.

In the Nilgiris, 150 people tested positive on Saturday. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the Nilgiris stands at 4,459. The death toll in the district stands at 25, with 843 people undergoing treatment.